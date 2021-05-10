ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held separate telephone conversations with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the chairman of Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and said that he would do everything possible to mobilize the international community, especially the Islamic world, to stop Israel's "terror" against the Palestinians.

"Assessing the Israeli attacks in Jerusalem as 'terror' I expressed my strongest condemnation of these back-stabbing attacks, which hurt the conscience of not only Muslims but of the entire humankind. I stressed that we will do our best to mobilize the whole world, especially the Islamic one, to stop the Israeli terror and occupation," Erdogan said on his Telegram channel.

Clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinian protesters started in Jerusalem on Friday. The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli police outside of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem has already reached 331, with seven of them in critical condition.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli military said that seven rockets were launched toward Israel from the Gaza Strip. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said that the Israeli army had started attacking Hamas military targets in the enclave.