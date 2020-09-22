UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says International Organizations, Including UN, Need Reforms

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:57 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that there is a need for reforms of multilateral international organizations, including the United Nations, which became obvious amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that there is a need for reforms of multilateral international organizations, including the United Nations, which became obvious amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is a need for the reform of multilateral organizations, in particular the United Nations. We have seen how ineffective the existing global mechanisms have been during this crisis [the COVID-19 pandemic]. This was so much true that it took weeks even months for the Security Council, the most fundamental decision-making body of the United Nations, to include the pandemic on its agenda.

At the beginning of the pandemic, a scene emerged that countries were left on their own," Erdogan said addressing the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

According to the Turkish leader, the fate of humanity cannot be left at the mercy of a limited number of countries.

"The world is bigger than five fists ... In order to prevent the loss of reputation of international organizations we must first review our mentality, institutions and rules," Erdogan added.

