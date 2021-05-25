UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Islamophobia Spreads Like Cancer Cells In World, Particularly In West

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:04 PM

Islamophobia is spreading rapidly like cancer cells in many parts of the world, particularly in the West, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Islamophobia is spreading rapidly like cancer cells in many parts of the world, particularly in the West, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"The issue is not Islamophobia or in other words not fear of Islam, but direct hostility toward Islam. The disease of hatred toward islam is spreading rapidly like cancer cells in many parts of the world, particularly in the West," he said at the First International Media and Islamophobia Symposium in Ankara.

He also claimed that the post-9/11 strategy of the US administration on the alleged demonization of Muslims has triggered the disease of anti-Islamic hatred, which allegedly already preexisted in many societies.

According to Erdogan, racist political movements have moved to the center in the West. He claimed that racist and anti-Islamic hatred incidents in the West have increased by 250% in the last five years. Over 15,000 cases of hatred toward Islam have been recorded in the five biggest European countries in the last five years.

