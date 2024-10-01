Erdogan Says Israel Will Be Stopped 'sooner Or Later'
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday condemned Israel's ground operation in Lebanon and urged the United Nations and other international organisations to stop Israel without "wasting any more time".
"Whatever it does, Israel will be stopped sooner or later," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament at the opening of the legislative year.
"All state and international organisations, especially the UN, must stop Israel without wasting any more time," he said.
The Israeli army said that it launched a ground offensive in Lebanon and that its forces engaged in clashes Tuesday, escalating the conflict after a week of intense air strikes that killed hundreds.
Erdogan said "the terror and genocide" Israel had carried out in Gaza had reached Lebanon and warned if not stopped, the Israeli leadership would set its sights on Turkey.
"I openly say that the Israeli leadership, acting with the delirium of the promised land and with a purely religious fanaticism, will set its sights on our homeland after Palestine and Lebanon," Erdogan said, again comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler.
"Just as Hitler, who saw himself in a giant mirror, was stopped, Netanyahu will be stopped in the same way," he said.
Turkey's foreign ministry said it had drawn up contingency plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon because "the security situation is likely to deteriorate".
"In coordination with relevant institutions, alternative plans have been prepared for the evacuation of our citizens by sea or air from Lebanon," the ministry said.
Turkey is estimated to have 14,000 citizens registered with its consulate in Lebanon.
The ministry also said guidelines for the evacuation of third countries' citizens via Turkey have also been determined, adding that necessary preparations were underway in cooperation with nearly 20 countries that have requested support.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From World
-
China says it opposes 'infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty'5 minutes ago
-
French PM lays out plan for stricter immigration policy15 minutes ago
-
Boy 'seriously wounded' in Zurich stabbing attack on children15 minutes ago
-
Fifty years of Israeli army interventions in Lebanon15 minutes ago
-
'No one left': Lebanese man says Israeli strike killed family of 1715 minutes ago
-
European airlines extend suspension of Middle East flights15 minutes ago
-
Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel15 minutes ago
-
Sheinbaum takes office as Mexico's first woman president15 minutes ago
-
Attacks damage two ships off Yemen: UK agency25 minutes ago
-
Iran fires missiles at Israel in new escalation25 minutes ago
-
Fils saves match point to beat Humbert in all-French Japan Open final3 hours ago
-
US boosting forces in Middle East by a 'few thousand' troops3 hours ago