ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was expected to come to the country as the two nations seek to restore their relationship.

"A visit by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is on the agenda too," Erdogan told reporters during a flight from the NATO summit in Brussels.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog made a trip to Ankara in early March, becoming the first sitting president of the Jewish state to come to Turkey in almost two decades. Ties between the two countries hit rock-bottom in 2010 when Turkish ships tried to breach the Israeli blockade of Gaza, leading to a deadly clash with Israeli forces.

Erdogan said that Bennett's visit could turn the page on the Israeli-Turkish relations and help them move forward on the Palestinian issue. He suggested that natural gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean could move to the front burner.