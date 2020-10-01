UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Karabakh Ceasefire Hinges On Armenian Withdrawal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:35 PM

Erdogan says Karabakh ceasefire hinges on Armenian withdrawal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh was only possible if Armenian forces withdrew from the separatist region and the rest of Azerbaijan

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh was only possible if Armenian forces withdrew from the separatist region and the rest of Azerbaijan.

"The way for a lasting ceasefire in this region depends on Armenians' withdrawal from every span of Azerbajani territory," Erdogan said in a televised address.

