Erdogan says Karabakh ceasefire hinges on Armenian withdrawal

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh was only possible if Armenian forces withdrew from the separatist region and the rest of Azerbaijan.

"The way for a lasting ceasefire in this region depends on Armenians' withdrawal from every span of Azerbajani territory," Erdogan said in a televised address.