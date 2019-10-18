UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Kurdish Militants Released 750 IS Terrorists From Syrian Prisons

Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:03 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the Syrian Kurds' Self-Defense Forces (YPG) have released 750 terrorists from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from Syria-based prisons, 195 of them have been detained

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the Syrian Kurds' Self-Defense Forces (YPG) have released 750 terrorists from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from Syria-based prisons, 195 of them have been detained.

"The YPG has released 750 IS terrorists, we caught 195 of them," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul as quoted by Turkey's NTV television.

Turkey has been conducting an offensive against Kurdish-led militia and the IS in northern Syria since October 9. The offensive has prompted various security concerns, especially because there are several prisons for captured IS members and their family members on the territory where the operation is underway.

