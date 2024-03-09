Open Menu

Erdogan Says March Local Elections Will Be His 'last'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Erdogan says March local elections will be his 'last'

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that the country's March local elections would be his last, suggesting an end to his more than two decades in power.

It was the first time that Erdogan, who has been in power since 2003, has spoken about leaving office.

"I am working non-stop. We're running around breathlessly because for me, it's a final," said the president at a meeting of the TUGVA young Turks foundation.

"With the authority that the law confers on me, this election is my last election.

"

The 70-year-old leader expressed confidence that his conservative Justice and Development (AKP) party would nonetheless remain in power even after he has left office.

He said that the results of the March 31 local elections would be "a blessing for the brothers who come after me. There will be a transfer of confidence".

The AKP is hoping to regain the mayorship of Istanbul in the elections later this month, having seen it taken by the opposition in 2019.

Erdogan was himself mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998.

