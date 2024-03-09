Erdogan Says March Local Elections Will Be His 'last'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that the country's March local elections would be his last, suggesting an end to his more than two decades in power.
It was the first time that Erdogan, who has been in power since 2003, has spoken about leaving office.
"I am working non-stop. We're running around breathlessly because for me, it's a final," said the president at a meeting of the TUGVA young Turks foundation.
"With the authority that the law confers on me, this election is my last election.
"
The 70-year-old leader expressed confidence that his conservative Justice and Development (AKP) party would nonetheless remain in power even after he has left office.
He said that the results of the March 31 local elections would be "a blessing for the brothers who come after me. There will be a transfer of confidence".
The AKP is hoping to regain the mayorship of Istanbul in the elections later this month, having seen it taken by the opposition in 2019.
Recent Stories
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
More Stories From World
-
Biden hits election battleground states after feisty address7 minutes ago
-
Trump daughter-in-law takes senior Republican Party role17 minutes ago
-
US court convicts Honduras ex-president in cocaine trafficking2 hours ago
-
Erdogan says Turkey ready to host Russia-Ukraine peace summit2 hours ago
-
UN Security Council to vote on Sudan Ramadan ceasefire call2 hours ago
-
Warmest US winter on record2 hours ago
-
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis4 hours ago
-
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea4 hours ago
-
DR Congo prosecutor seeks 20 years' jail for journalist4 hours ago
-
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures4 hours ago
-
Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays4 hours ago
-
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March4 hours ago