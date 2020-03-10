Erdogan says Merkel, Macron to visit Istanbul March 17: report

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the leaders of Germany and France will visit Istanbul next week for talks on the migration crisis, local media reported on Tuesday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the leaders of Germany and France will visit Istanbul next week for talks on the migration crisis, local media reported on Tuesday.

"We will come together in Istanbul next Tuesday" with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan told journalists on his plane back from Brussels, the official Anadolu news agency said.