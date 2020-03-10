UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Migration Summit Planned In Istanbul For March 17 With Merkel, Macron

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Erdogan Says Migration Summit Planned in Istanbul for March 17 With Merkel, Macron

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday that a summit on migration problems was expected to be held in Istanbul on March 17, with participation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday that a summit on migration problems was expected to be held in Istanbul on March 17, with participation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Merkel and Macron should have come to Istanbul together with [UK Prime Minister Boris] Johnson, but have failed to. We will hold such a meeting [on migration] in Istanbul next Tuesday. If Johnson manages to come, this will be a four-way meeting. If he does not, this will be a three-way meeting. We will discuss this topic in detail there," Erdogan told Turkish reporters, while traveling back home after a visit to Brussels.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Visit Brussels Istanbul Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan March

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation launches first batch of Du ..

6 minutes ago

Holi celebrations continues on second day in Shika ..

3 minutes ago

Stocks, oil rebound after dizzying losses

3 minutes ago

More than 100,000 have fled Nicaragua crisis: UN

31 seconds ago

Lebanon records first novel coronavirus death: hea ..

32 seconds ago

Russian Central Bank Raises Euro Exchange Rate for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.