Erdogan Says Migration Summit Planned in Istanbul for March 17 With Merkel, Macron

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday that a summit on migration problems was expected to be held in Istanbul on March 17, with participation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Merkel and Macron should have come to Istanbul together with [UK Prime Minister Boris] Johnson, but have failed to. We will hold such a meeting [on migration] in Istanbul next Tuesday. If Johnson manages to come, this will be a four-way meeting. If he does not, this will be a three-way meeting. We will discuss this topic in detail there," Erdogan told Turkish reporters, while traveling back home after a visit to Brussels.