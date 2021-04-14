UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Montreux Convention Will Not Apply To Istanbul Canal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:56 PM

Erdogan Says Montreux Convention Will Not Apply to Istanbul Canal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the Montreux convention on the status of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles will not apply to the projected Istanbul Canal

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the Montreux convention on the status of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles will not apply to the projected Istanbul Canal.

"There is not a slightest connection between the Istanbul Canal project and Montreux.

Montreux is an agreement concerning the Bosphorus. Therefore, here we get our own independence, sovereignty," Erdogan said during a meeting with students which was broadcast on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Istanbul Independence Tayyip Erdogan Agreement

Recent Stories

13 educational institutes sealed for a week by dis ..

30 seconds ago

Punjab University issues revised LLB admission sch ..

31 seconds ago

References against Zardari adjourned till Thursday ..

32 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court accepts Gillani's ICA for hea ..

34 seconds ago

22 more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Food officials inspect foot items in different baz ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.