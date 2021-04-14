Erdogan Says Montreux Convention Will Not Apply to Istanbul Canal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the Montreux convention on the status of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles will not apply to the projected Istanbul Canal

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the Montreux convention on the status of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles will not apply to the projected Istanbul Canal.

"There is not a slightest connection between the Istanbul Canal project and Montreux.

Montreux is an agreement concerning the Bosphorus. Therefore, here we get our own independence, sovereignty," Erdogan said during a meeting with students which was broadcast on Twitter.