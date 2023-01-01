UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says More Than 16Mln Tonnes Of Agricultural Products Exported Via Grain Corridor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) More than 16 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported from Ukraine under the grain deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Thanks to the corridor that we opened, more than 16 million tons of grain and grain products left the ports of Ukraine and reached the whole world," Erdogan said on Twitter.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The agreement was initially set to expire on November 19, with a possibility of extension if signatories consent. It was extended for 120 days on November 17.

