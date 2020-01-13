Erdogan Says Moscow Talks on Libya Going Positively

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the talks on Libya in Moscow were going positively.

Earlier in the day, Libya's internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez Sarraj, and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the forces in eastern Libya, arrived in Moscow to hold talks on the Libyan crisis under the auspices of Russian and Turkish authorities.

"The talks are going positively, as I have been told," Erdogan said during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who is on a visit to Turkey.