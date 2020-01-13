UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Moscow Talks On Libya Going Positively

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:34 PM

Erdogan Says Moscow Talks on Libya Going Positively

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the talks on Libya in Moscow were going positively

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the talks on Libya in Moscow were going positively.

Earlier in the day, Libya's internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez Sarraj, and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the forces in eastern Libya, arrived in Moscow to hold talks on the Libyan crisis under the auspices of Russian and Turkish authorities.

"The talks are going positively, as I have been told," Erdogan said during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who is on a visit to Turkey.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Turkey Visit Libya Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Japan PM Abe’s visit to UAE reflecti ..

50 minutes ago

Govt provides consular access to 13,966 imprisoned ..

44 seconds ago

Turkey and Italy urge permanent ceasefire in Libya ..

46 seconds ago

Eight booked for violating marriage act in Faisala ..

48 seconds ago

Libya truce reopens capital's airport

5 minutes ago

12 held with kites in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.