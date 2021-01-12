UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says NATO Left Turkey Alone In Battling Terrorists

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused NATO of failing to provide sufficient assistance in war against terrorism and leaving the country tackling the problem on its own.

"The security of the European Union and NATO begins on our eastern borders. We have never refused to cooperate in the fight against terrorism as part of NATO. Why do NATO countries then leave us alone in the fight against terrorism? Who, besides Turkey, is fighting the Islamic State [a terror group, banned in Russia]," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

He also lambasted the United States for sending military assistance to the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, whom Ankara views as a terrorist organization linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

"Thousands of trucks with weapons and vehicles have been sent to terrorist groups [Syrian Kurdish militias]. And they started a war against us, using all of these," he added.

The president pledged that Turkey, as a NATO country, would keep fighting it.

