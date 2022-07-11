Erdogan Says Necessary to Take Measures on UN Grain Exports Plan - Presidential Office

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that it is time to take measures on the UN plan concerning the issue of grain exports in the Black Sea, Erdogan's office said on Monday.

"During the talks, President Erdogan stressed that he attaches great importance to the expansion of the cross-border mechanism in Syria. Erdogan said it is time to take measures on the UN plan to establish safe corridors for grain exports in the Black Sea," the statement read.