Erdogan Says New Constitution to Emerge From National Will, Leave 'Most Valuable Legacy'

Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Turkey's new constitution will be a demonstration of the nation's will and "the most valuable legacy" for future generations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party lawmakers have been calling for a new constitution since the beginning of this year. Erdogan's nationalist ally Devlet Bahceli, who is the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, introduced his party's proposal for a new constitution in the beginning of May. It is expected that the ruling party will prepare a new constitution and ask the Turkish people to vote in a referendum next year.

"A new constitution will emerge from the nation's conscience and view, and would be the most valuable legacy that we will hand down to the next generations," the president said at the parliamentary group meeting of ruling Justice and Development Party.

Erdogan said the judicial reform strategy has also been the demand and will of the nation. The fourth judicial reform package, including new reforms in administrative judiciary, will be submitted to the parliament soon. According to the president, the three reform packages already approved by the parliament have improved the situation in terms of freedom of speech and the criminal justice system.

In 2017, Turkey already changed its constitution by a national referendum, in which 51% of the nation voted yes, transforming the nation's long-standing parliamentary system into a heavily centralized presidential system.

