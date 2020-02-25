Erdogan says no 'full' agreement on Syria summit

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday there was no agreement yet for the leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany to hold a summit over the escalating violence in northern Syria

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday there was no agreement yet for the leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany to hold a summit over the escalating violence in northern Syria.

The Kremlin indicated a two-way meeting between Turkey's Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin was also not on the cards.

Erdogan on Saturday had announced he would hold a four-party summit with Putin, France's Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on March 5.

But he told reporters Tuesday in a televised press conference before travelling to Azerbaijan "there is no full agreement" on holding the meeting.

The Turkish leader on Tuesday said he might instead hold face-to-face talks with Putin on March 5, either in Istanbul or in Ankara.

Russia and Turkey have over the last years been working in close coordination to endthe conflict in Syria but strains have soared in recent weeks over the escalating violence in theSyrian province of Idlib.