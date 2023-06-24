Open Menu

Erdogan Says Nobody Should Take Advantage Of Recent Events In Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call that nobody should take advantage of the situation around an armed mutiny by the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) in Russia, the Turkish presidential office said on Saturday.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the talk, recent events in Russia were discussed. President Erdogan stressed the importance of acting with common sense. During the call, it was highlighted that no one should take advantage of the situation in Russia," the office said.

Turkey is ready to help Moscow resolve the situation "in peace and tranquility," Erdogan also stated during the call.

