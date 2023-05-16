UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Not Planning To Hold Rallies Ahead Of Presidential Runoff

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 11:15 PM

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he does not plan to hold rallies as part of campaigning for the second round of the presidential election, but will visit the regions affected by the devastating February earthquakes at the end of the week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he does not plan to hold rallies as part of campaigning for the second round of the presidential election, but will visit the regions affected by the devastating February earthquakes at the end of the week.

After counting 100% of ballots, the Turkish Supreme Election Council announced on Monday that the second round of the presidential vote would take place on May 28, as none of the candidates had reached the 50% threshold. The first round saw Erdogan winning 49.51% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 44.88%.

"We will not hold rallies, but on Saturday and Sunday I plan to go to the zone of the February earthquakes, the leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, said that he might go with me, we will hold a number of meetings with the public there, something like rallies," Erdogan told CNN Turk and Kanal D.

