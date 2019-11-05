Erdogan Says Not Sure Whether He Will Visit US on November 13 as Scheduled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he was unsure whether he would make an official visit to the United States on November 13, as scheduled.

"Before my visit there, I will hold a phone conversation with him [US President Donald Trump]. Following this conversation we will decide whether the visit will take place," Erdogan told reporters.

The uncertainty comes a week after the US House of Representatives voted in favor of recognizing the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks during World War I as genocide. Moreover, the lower chamber also unanimously adopted a bill imposing sanctions on Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria and the purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Turkish parliament has already condemned the House's decisions.