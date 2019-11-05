UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Not Sure Whether He Will Visit US On November 13 As Scheduled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Erdogan Says Not Sure Whether He Will Visit US on November 13 as Scheduled

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he was unsure whether he would make an official visit to the United States on November 13, as scheduled.

"Before my visit there, I will hold a phone conversation with him [US President Donald Trump]. Following this conversation we will decide whether the visit will take place," Erdogan told reporters.

The uncertainty comes a week after the US House of Representatives voted in favor of recognizing the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks during World War I as genocide. Moreover, the lower chamber also unanimously adopted a bill imposing sanctions on Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria and the purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Turkish parliament has already condemned the House's decisions.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Parliament Visit United States Chamber Tayyip Erdogan November World War

Recent Stories

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

32 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

44 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

47 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

47 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

59 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.