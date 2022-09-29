UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Nuclear War Would Be Catastrophe

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 03:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that a nuclear war would be a catastrophe and diplomacy is the right step to prevent it.

"The price of shifting to nuclear war is catastrophic. We should not even think about it, not to speak about considering it. Resolving this issue diplomatically would be the right thing to do," Erdogan told journalists.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of army reservists to support the Russian military operation in Ukraine and warned that Moscow would use "all means" in the event its territorial integrity is threatened.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Russia would do everything to prevent hostile neighbors, including Ukraine, from obtaining nuclear weapons. The official believes that NATO will not intervene directly in the Ukraine conflict since US and European politicians "have no intention to die in a nuclear apocalypse."

