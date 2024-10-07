Erdogan Says On Gaza War Anniversary That Israel Will Pay Price For 'genocide'
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday vowed that Israel would pay a price for the "genocide" in Gaza as he marked the first anniversary of the war in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas.
"It should not be forgotten that Israel will sooner or later pay the price for this genocide that it has been carrying out for a year and is still continuing," he said on X, formerly Twitter.
"Just as Hitler was stopped by an alliance of humanity, Netanyahu and his murder network will be stopped in the same way," Erdogan said.
"A world in which no account is held for the Gaza genocide will never find peace."
