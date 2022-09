Erdogan Says One of leaders of Islamic State Detained in Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) One of the leaders of the Islamic State terrorist organziation (IS, banned in Russia) has been detained in Turkey, the NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to NTV, IS terrorist Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, also known as Abu Zeid, was detained by Turkish intelligence.