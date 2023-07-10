Erdogan Says Opening EU Door for Turkey Will Pave Way for Sweden to NATO

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Sweden's accession to NATO will become possible after Turkey joins the European Union.

"We want all the promises made to us to be implemented ... Turkey has been made to wait for 50 years at the door of the EU.

I say to these countries that keep us waiting, I will say this in Vilnius: first, open the doors for Turkey to the EU, then we will open the way for Sweden (to NATO), as they did earlier with respect to Finland," Erdogan said told reporter before flying to Vilnius for the NATO summit.

Erdogan added that he conveyed the idea to US President Joe Biden.