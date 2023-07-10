Open Menu

Erdogan Says Opening EU Door For Turkey Will Pave Way For Sweden To NATO

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Erdogan Says Opening EU Door for Turkey Will Pave Way for Sweden to NATO

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Sweden's accession to NATO will become possible after Turkey joins the European Union.

"We want all the promises made to us to be implemented ... Turkey has been made to wait for 50 years at the door of the EU.

I say to these countries that keep us waiting, I will say this in Vilnius: first, open the doors for Turkey to the EU, then we will open the way for Sweden (to NATO), as they did earlier with respect to Finland," Erdogan said told reporter before flying to Vilnius for the NATO summit.

Erdogan added that he conveyed the idea to US President Joe Biden.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey European Union Vilnius Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

21 minutes ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

28 minutes ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

38 minutes ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

44 minutes ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

1 hour ago
LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

1 hour ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

2 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

2 hours ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

2 hours ago
 Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World