Erdogan Says Opposition Election Nominee Should Be Ashamed of Accusations Against Russia

Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu should be ashamed after he accused Russia of meddling in the elections in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday

On Thursday, Kilicdaroglu said on Twitter that Russia was behind "conspiracies, Deep Fake content and recordings" that had recently uncovered. He also stated that Moscow "should keep its hands away from Turkey after May 15." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response that Moscow does not interfere in the domestic affairs and elections of other states.

"And now Kemal has started teasing Russia. He says that Russia is influencing the elections (in Turkey).

How are you not ashamed? Shame on you. What will you say if we say that America, England and Germany are influencing the elections?" Erdogan said during a speech in Istanbul.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kilicdaroglu is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election. The second round of the election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.