UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Opposition Election Nominee Should Be Ashamed Of Accusations Against Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Erdogan Says Opposition Election Nominee Should Be Ashamed of Accusations Against Russia

Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu should be ashamed after he accused Russia of meddling in the elections in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu should be ashamed after he accused Russia of meddling in the elections in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.

On Thursday, Kilicdaroglu said on Twitter that Russia was behind "conspiracies, Deep Fake content and recordings" that had recently uncovered. He also stated that Moscow "should keep its hands away from Turkey after May 15." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response that Moscow does not interfere in the domestic affairs and elections of other states.

"And now Kemal has started teasing Russia. He says that Russia is influencing the elections (in Turkey).

How are you not ashamed? Shame on you. What will you say if we say that America, England and Germany are influencing the elections?" Erdogan said during a speech in Istanbul.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kilicdaroglu is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election. The second round of the election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Turkey Twitter Germany Istanbul Alliance Tayyip Erdogan May From

Recent Stories

RAK Ceramics reports AED80 million in quarterly ne ..

RAK Ceramics reports AED80 million in quarterly net profit

45 seconds ago
 German Railway Union Announces Plans to Go on Stri ..

German Railway Union Announces Plans to Go on Strike After Ultimatum Expires on ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N Labour President calls on Governor Punjab

PML-N Labour President calls on Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Nurses termed backbone of medicines

Nurses termed backbone of medicines

3 minutes ago
 SPLA calls for protest against alleged corruption ..

SPLA calls for protest against alleged corruption in Sindh Collage Education Dep ..

3 minutes ago
 South Africa Voices Protest Over US Ambassador's A ..

South Africa Voices Protest Over US Ambassador's Allegations About Arms Supply t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.