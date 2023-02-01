UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Opposition Helps West By Planning Inspection Of Akkuyu NPP Project

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Erdogan Says Opposition Helps West by Planning Inspection of Akkuyu NPP Project

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday the country's opposition was playing into the hands of the West by making statements about a potential inspection of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) project and government investments in the defense industry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday the country's opposition was playing into the hands of the West by making statements about a potential inspection of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) project and government investments in the defense industry.

The alliance of six opposition parties has promised in its manifesto to conduct an inspection of the Akkuyu NPP project, as well as rights or obligations that appeared outside the framework of the plant agreement.

"Saying that they will look into the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, defense industry projects, public and private investments, they play along with the West, which is concerned about the strengthening of our country. One of them even said: 'The West will tell us: 'well done!' Shame on them.

Did you so desperately want the West to say 'well done' to you? They play along with everyone except our beloved people," Erdogan said, addressing his fellow party members in parliament.

On Sunday, the opposition alliance said it would present its candidate on February 13. On January 22, Erdogan said Turkey would hold the next presidential election on May 14, a month earlier than planned.

Currently, Russia is taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP. This will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant, which will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs.

Related Topics

Election Electricity Russia Turkey Parliament Nuclear Alliance Tayyip Erdogan January February May Sunday Government Agreement Industry Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Senator Hawley Criticizes 'Blank Checks' for Ukrai ..

Senator Hawley Criticizes 'Blank Checks' for Ukraine Amid US Border Crisis - Sta ..

50 seconds ago
 Nawaz Sharif ended terrorism from the country: Fed ..

Nawaz Sharif ended terrorism from the country: Federal Minister for Interior, Ra ..

51 seconds ago
 Serbian, Bulgarian Presidents Open Construction of ..

Serbian, Bulgarian Presidents Open Construction of Gas Pipeline to Diversify Sup ..

29 seconds ago
 Horn of Africa Nations Vow Support for Somalian Bi ..

Horn of Africa Nations Vow Support for Somalian Bid to Defeat Al-Shabaab

11 minutes ago
 Records of cooperative housing societies should be ..

Records of cooperative housing societies should be computerized; Sindh Minister ..

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to take strict action against bus ..

Balochistan govt to take strict action against buses without tracking system

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.