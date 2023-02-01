Erdogan Says Opposition Helps West by Planning Inspection of Akkuyu NPP Project

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday the country's opposition was playing into the hands of the West by making statements about a potential inspection of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) project and government investments in the defense industry

The alliance of six opposition parties has promised in its manifesto to conduct an inspection of the Akkuyu NPP project, as well as rights or obligations that appeared outside the framework of the plant agreement.

"Saying that they will look into the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, defense industry projects, public and private investments, they play along with the West, which is concerned about the strengthening of our country. One of them even said: 'The West will tell us: 'well done!' Shame on them.

Did you so desperately want the West to say 'well done' to you? They play along with everyone except our beloved people," Erdogan said, addressing his fellow party members in parliament.

On Sunday, the opposition alliance said it would present its candidate on February 13. On January 22, Erdogan said Turkey would hold the next presidential election on May 14, a month earlier than planned.

Currently, Russia is taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP. This will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant, which will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs.