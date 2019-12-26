UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Parliament To Vote In January On Libya Troop Deployment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:42 PM

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Turkish parliament will in January debate a proposal to send troops to Syria to support the UN-backed government in Tripoli, President Recep Tayyip Erdogansaid Thursday.

"We will present the motion to send troops to Libya as soon as parliament resumes" on January 7, Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

