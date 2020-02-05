Erdogan Says Phone Talks With Putin Constructive

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Syria's Idlib were constructive and productive

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Syria's Idlib were constructive and productive.

The two presidents spoke on Tuesday at the initiative of the Turkish side.

"[On Tuesday], we had a very constructive and productive conversation with Putin. I explained the situation in Idlib to him," Erdogan said in Ankara.

He added that the Russian and Turkish militaries would continue to hold contacts and would meet in the near future.