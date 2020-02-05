UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Phone Talks With Putin Constructive

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:39 PM

Erdogan Says Phone Talks With Putin Constructive

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Syria's Idlib were constructive and productive

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Syria's Idlib were constructive and productive.

The two presidents spoke on Tuesday at the initiative of the Turkish side.

"[On Tuesday], we had a very constructive and productive conversation with Putin. I explained the situation in Idlib to him," Erdogan said in Ankara.

He added that the Russian and Turkish militaries would continue to hold contacts and would meet in the near future.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Minister for Mineral Resources Mohammad Shafiq pas ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri ..

1 minute ago

Russia Makes New 3D Space Printer, Testing on Inte ..

1 minute ago

Two Militants, 1 Police Officer Killed in Gunfire ..

10 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), judges express co ..

11 minutes ago

Depression cases surge in Kashmir Valley amid cont ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.