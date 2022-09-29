Erdogan Says Phone Talks With Putin Scheduled for Thursday Evening to Discuss Ukraine

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the situation around Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the phone conversation between the leaders was being prepared.

"Tonight (Thursday evening) we will have talks with Putin and I will have an opportunity to evaluate the problems associated with Ukraine," Erdogan said at an event in Ankara.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Turkey has emerged as the lead mediator between Russia and Ukraine, hosting several rounds of negotiations since Russia launched the operation.

Last week, Erdogan urged the international community to support Turkey's efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine.