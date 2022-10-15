Erdogan Says Planning to Travel to Coal Mine Blast Site in North Turkey 'Soon'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that law enforcement officers were investigating the explosion at a mine in north Turkey, and that he also intended to travel to the site in the near future.

The explosion occurred on Friday evening at a mine in the province of Bartin in north Turkey.

The death toll in the explosion reached 40, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday. Earlier it was reported that 28 people died as a result of the blast.

"Our law enforcement agencies are investigating this tragic incident... Soon I will go to Bartin and take part in all the work at the scene," Erdogan said on Twitter.

According to TRT Haber tv channel, there were 115 workers underground at a depth of 300 meters (984 feet) when the explosion occurred. Some workers were successfully evacuated.