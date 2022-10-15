UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Planning To Travel To Coal Mine Blast Site In North Turkey 'Soon'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Erdogan Says Planning to Travel to Coal Mine Blast Site in North Turkey 'Soon'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that law enforcement officers were investigating the explosion at a mine in north Turkey, and that he also intended to travel to the site in the near future.

The explosion occurred on Friday evening at a mine in the province of Bartin in north Turkey.

The death toll in the explosion reached 40, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday. Earlier it was reported that 28 people died as a result of the blast.

"Our law enforcement agencies are investigating this tragic incident... Soon I will go to Bartin and take part in all the work at the scene," Erdogan said on Twitter.

According to TRT Haber tv channel, there were 115 workers underground at a depth of 300 meters (984 feet) when the explosion occurred. Some workers were successfully evacuated.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Turkey Twitter Died SITE Tayyip Erdogan TV All

Recent Stories

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international c ..

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international cricketers

27 minutes ago
 NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

1 hour ago
 Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete out ..

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete outcomes: Asif

3 hours ago
 "One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges ..

"One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges Pakistan's nukes lack cohesio ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral developm ..

Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral development partners discuss floods is ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.