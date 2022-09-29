- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Erdogan Says Plans Phone Talks With Putin On Thursday
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 12:40 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he planned to discuss the Ukraine crisis by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
"Tomorrow, I hope, we will talk with Mr. Putin on the Ukrainian crisis, on referendums," Erdogan told reporters.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage
Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..
US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years
US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..
US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..
Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..
More Stories From World
-
State Dept. Declines Comment on CIA Allegedly Warning Berlin of Nord Stream Attacks2 minutes ago
-
White House Refutes Reports About Treasury Secretary Yellen's Departure After Midterms12 minutes ago
-
Madoff Victim Fund Distributes Another $372Mln, Total Payout Exceeds $4Bln - Justice Dept.32 minutes ago
-
US Engaged With Allies on Russian Nuclear Threat, Maintains Own Options - Defense Official32 minutes ago
-
French Trade Unions Call Nationwide Strike Over Pension Reforms32 minutes ago
-
US Has No Assessment of Nord Stream Blasts Yet, Probe Underway - White House32 minutes ago
-
Over 2,000 Ukrainians Have Been Trained by US, About 500 on HIMARS - Pentagon42 minutes ago
-
'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida - Advisory42 minutes ago
-
US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage51 minutes ago
-
US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years51 minutes ago
-
US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in September51 minutes ago
-
US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian -State Dept1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.