Erdogan Says Plans to Discuss With Trump Supplies of S-400 Systems, F-35 Fighters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday he intends to discuss with his US counterpart Donald Trump, during a visit to the United States on November 13, the supply to Turkey of Russian S-400 air defense systems, US Patriot systems and F-35 fighters

"We will discuss our bilateral relations and the situation in the region. S-400, Patriot, F-35 - of course, they will be on the agenda. Our goal is to bring trade to $100 billion," Erdogan told reporters during a visit to Hungary as broadcast by the NTV channel.