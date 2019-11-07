UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Plans To Discuss With Trump Supplies Of S-400 Systems, F-35 Fighters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

Erdogan Says Plans to Discuss With Trump Supplies of S-400 Systems, F-35 Fighters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday he intends to discuss with his US counterpart Donald Trump, during a visit to the United States on November 13, the supply to Turkey of Russian S-400 air defense systems, US Patriot systems and F-35 fighters

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday he intends to discuss with his US counterpart Donald Trump, during a visit to the United States on November 13, the supply to Turkey of Russian S-400 air defense systems, US Patriot systems and F-35 fighters.

"We will discuss our bilateral relations and the situation in the region. S-400, Patriot, F-35 - of course, they will be on the agenda. Our goal is to bring trade to $100 billion," Erdogan told reporters during a visit to Hungary as broadcast by the NTV channel.

