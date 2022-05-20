Erdogan Says Plans to Hold Phone Conversation With Finnish Side on NATO Accession Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to hold a phone conversation with the Finnish side over Helsinki's bid to join NATO on Saturday.

"Today, I had talks with Prime Minister of the Netherlands (Mark Rutte).

Tomorrow, there will be negotiations with the UK, Finland," Erdogan told reporters.

The leader added that Ankara will continue "telephone diplomacy" with NATO members, but the position on the membership of Sweden and Finland is "clear."