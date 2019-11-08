Erdogan Says Plans to Hold Phone Conversation With Putin Nov 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday his telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled for Saturday.

Erdogan earlier said he intended to discuss with Putin the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria.

"On Saturday I will have a telephone conversation with respected Putin. We need to get information so that there is a basis for our talks on November 13 [with US President Donald Trump in Washington]," Erdogan told reporters on board the plane after a visit to Hungary as quoted by the NTV channel.