Erdogan Says Plans To Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he plans to hold phone conversations with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this week

"I am determined to negotiate with both Putin and Zelenskyy as soon as I return (from Uzbekistan).

In these negotiations, we will thank them both on behalf of ourselves and on behalf of my people and say: 'Our goal is to organize your meeting as soon as possible.' In this context, we are ready to host a meeting at the level of heads of state. In the meantime, it is very important to ensure a temporary ceasefire," Erdogan told reporters.

The president also said once again that Turkey "will not participate in sanctions against Russia" and already explained why.

