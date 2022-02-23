Erdogan Says Plans to Hold Talks With Putin After NATO Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he is still planning to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the NATO summit.

The summit will be held later today in the format of a video conference.

"A summit of NATO leaders would have been accurate for us in this matter. It would have been much better to hold these talks (with Putin) after that," Erdogan told journalists when asked when he plans to hold talks with the Russian leader.

Erdogan stressed that he will continue to hold diplomatic contacts with Moscow over phone in light of Putin's scheduled visit in Turkey.

The Turkish president highlighted that Ankara cannot give up on Russia despite the aggravation of the situation in eastern Ukraine.

"We cannot give up both (Russia and Ukraine). We have political, military and economic relations with Russia. We also have political, military and economic relations with Ukraine. If you say 'give up on Ukraine,' we cannot give up because our country has very advanced interests here. If you say 'Give up on Russia,' we cannot give it up either, because we have really advanced relations with Russia," Erdogan said.