Erdogan Says Plans To Raise Once Again Issue Of New Constitution After Elections In Turkey

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that plans to raise once again the issue of a new constitution of the country following the May 14 elections.

"We want Turkey to have a constitution developed by the will of the people.

This will be the most important goal of our vision for the century of Turkey. We will put this issue on the agenda after the elections," Erdogan said at a ceremony dedicated to 155th anniversary of the State Council in Ankara.

