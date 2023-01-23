Erdogan Says Presidential Election Rescheduled to May 14 Due to 'Seasonal Conditions'

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) A presidential election in Turkey, which will take place on May 14, is not an early election because it was rescheduled due to seasonal conditions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said that Turkey would hold the presidential election on May 14, a month earlier than planned.

"Some people are trying to misrepresent the purpose (of rescheduling the election). This is not an early election, it is a shift of the election date," Erdogan said at a meeting with young people in the city of Bursa.

The president also said that the decision to reschedule the election date from June 18 to May 14 had been made based on "seasonal conditions" such as exams and agricultural works.

Earlier in January, the Turkish leader said that Ankara might reschedule the general elections from June 18 to an earlier date "in light of seasonal circumstance," hinting at holding the vote on May 14.