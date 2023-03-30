Erdogan Says Putin Could Possibly Visit Turkey on April 27

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin could possibly visit Turkey on April 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said that it is planned to load nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant on April 27.

"On April 27, perhaps Mr. Putin will also come, or we will meet through an online system and, hopefully, take the first step," Erdogan told A Haber tv channel.