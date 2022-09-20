Erdogan Says Putin Seeks to End Crisis in Ukraine As Soon As Possible

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told PBS as reported by the Yeni Safak newspaper that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to end the crisis in Ukraine as soon as possible.

The Turkish leader recalled that he had a meeting with Putin in Uzbekistan.

Erdogan also said Ukraine must be in the same understanding with Russia.

He said he does not lose hope to organize a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.