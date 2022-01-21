UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Ready To Visit Moscow For Ukraine Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he was ready to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow in a bid to ease soaring tensions over Ukraine

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he was ready to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow in a bid to ease soaring tensions over Ukraine.

The Kremlin has been cool to Erdogan's past attempts at mediation because of Turkey's supply of combat drones to Kyiv.

Turkey has previously proposed hosting talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul under a peace format overseen by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Erdogan is expected to travel to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in early February.

"I have an upcoming visit to Ukraine," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers.

"In the meantime, there could be a telephone call with Mr Putin or I could visit Moscow," he added without going into details.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Visit Vladimir Putin Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan February

Recent Stories

Rain emergency declared in Rawalpindi

Rain emergency declared in Rawalpindi

44 seconds ago
 Police conducts operation in Sadiqabad area, 250 s ..

Police conducts operation in Sadiqabad area, 250 suspects questioned

46 seconds ago
 Commissioner Larkana division chairs a meeting of ..

Commissioner Larkana division chairs a meeting of divisional task force on Polio ..

47 seconds ago
 CM condoles three children's death

CM condoles three children's death

48 seconds ago
 CM approves addl DGPR post in Multan

CM approves addl DGPR post in Multan

3 minutes ago
 Merkel Snubs Dinner Invitation From Future Head of ..

Merkel Snubs Dinner Invitation From Future Head of Christian Democrats - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.