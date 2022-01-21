Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he was ready to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow in a bid to ease soaring tensions over Ukraine

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he was ready to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow in a bid to ease soaring tensions over Ukraine.

The Kremlin has been cool to Erdogan's past attempts at mediation because of Turkey's supply of combat drones to Kyiv.

Turkey has previously proposed hosting talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul under a peace format overseen by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Erdogan is expected to travel to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in early February.

"I have an upcoming visit to Ukraine," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers.

"In the meantime, there could be a telephone call with Mr Putin or I could visit Moscow," he added without going into details.