Erdogan Says Rescue Mission Completed at Coal Mine Blast Site in Northern Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the rescue mission was completed at the explosion at a mine in northern Turkey, media reported.

The explosion occurred on Friday evening at a mine in the province of Bartin in northern Turkey.

The death toll in the explosion reached 41, Erdogan was quoted as saying on by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Earlier it was reported that 28 people died as a result of the blast.

The president also added that the rescue operation was completed; a total of 11 injured workers are now undergoing treatment in hospitals. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that five wounded miners are in critical condition.

Law enforcement officers were investigating the explosion site, preliminary findings suggest that the cause of the blast was an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mine, Erdogan said.