UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Rescuers, Departments Working On Eliminating Consequences Of Earthquake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Erdogan Says Rescuers, Departments Working on Eliminating Consequences of Earthquake

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says various departments and rescue services are working on eliminating the consequences of the powerful earthquake that occurred in the early hours of Monday.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Kahramanmaras Province at 04:17 a.m. local time on Monday (01:17 GMT). It was felt in at least six nearby provinces (Hatay, Adana, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir, Malatya and Sanliurfa) and was followed by numerous aftershocks.

"I convey my best wishes to all our citizens who were affected by the earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaras and was felt in many parts of our country.

All our relevant units are on alert under the coordination of AFAD," Erdogan said on Telegram on Monday.

He added that search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the areas affected by the earthquake.

"Our Ministry of Interior and Health, AFAD, Governorships and all other institutions started their work rapidly," Erdogan said, adding that he hoped that Turkey could "get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage."

Related Topics

Earthquake Turkey Alert Kahramanmaras Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Sanliurfa Adana Tayyip Erdogan All Best

Recent Stories

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

9 hours ago
 17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of ..

17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions abroad begins tomorro ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Sa ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Salem Al Zahmi advisor to Office ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

11 hours ago
 Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s gover ..

Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s government and private sectors to d ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.