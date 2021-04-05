Erdogan says retired admirals letter implies 'political coup'

(@FahadShabbir)

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused 104 retired admirals of "hinting at a political coup" by criticising his plans for a new canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

"In a country whose past is filled with coups, (another) attempt by a group of retired admirals can never be accepted," Erdogan said after the former commanders criticised his plans for Canal Istanbul.