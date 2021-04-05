UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Retired Admirals Letter Implies 'political Coup'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Erdogan says retired admirals letter implies 'political coup'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused 104 retired admirals of "hinting at a political coup" by criticising his plans for a new canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused 104 retired admirals of "hinting at a political coup" by criticising his plans for a new canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

"In a country whose past is filled with coups, (another) attempt by a group of retired admirals can never be accepted," Erdogan said after the former commanders criticised his plans for Canal Istanbul.

Related Topics

Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

ATC awards imprisonment to two accused in police f ..

58 seconds ago

Civil and Army launches three days Green and Clean ..

59 seconds ago

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons

1 minute ago

Restoration of historical buildings government's p ..

1 minute ago

10 arrested from marriage functions

1 minute ago

DQCB refers 22 cases to drug court

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.