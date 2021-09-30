Erdogan Says Russia May Participate in Construction of Two More NPPs in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he discussed Russia's possible participation in the construction of two more nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Turkey with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their recent negotiations in Sochi

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he discussed Russia's possible participation in the construction of two more nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Turkey with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their recent negotiations in Sochi.

"We have a goal to build three NPPs. I asked Putin if we could build the remaining two NPPs together, then we will have three NPPs, as we already have the Akkuyu. He said let us work on it," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.