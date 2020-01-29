Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Russia on Wednesday of not fulfilling its obligations under agreements reached in Nur-Sultan, formerly Astana, and Sochi on the settlement of the Syrian conflict

"In recent days, attacks from the [Syrian] government's side, which relies on Russia's support, have increased.

Currently, Russia is not fulfilling its obligations under the agreements reached in Astana and Sochi. Our patience is coming to an end and we have told Russia that if the bombing does not stop, we will do what we think is necessary," Erdogan said, as broadcast over the Turkish NTV channel.

The Syrian Arab Army has been waging a campaign to liberate the province of Idlib from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, a terrorist group banned in Russia) and other militant groups since December.