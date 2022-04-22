Erdogan Says Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks Yielded Some 'Positive' Results

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks have yielded some "positive" results and that he is planning to discuss holding next talks in Turkey with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone.

"We have planned to talk with Putin and Zelenskyy again one day or another. With this meeting, hopefully, we plan to continue the process in Istanbul at the level of leaders," Erdogan told the press, as quoted by the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Erdogan noted that so far the talks have yielded some "positive" results; however, these are far from expected. Nevertheless, the Turkish leader expressed the hope that the negotiation process will improve.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

The Russia-Ukraine talks began at the end of February. Since then, the delegations of both countries have met twice in Belarus and agreed to continue consultations in by videoconference. At the end of March, the delegations met in Turkey, where the Ukrainian side submitted its written proposals for a future ceasefire agreement. Vladimir Medinsky, Putin's aide and the head of the Russian delegation, said that Moscow considers this step as Kiev's willingness to negotiate for the first time in many years.

However, the negotiations have since stalled, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accusing Kiev of recently exhibiting a lack of interest in reaching an agreement.