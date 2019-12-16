UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Russia, US Failed To Clear Safe Zone In Syria's North Of Kurdish Forces

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:40 AM

Erdogan Says Russia, US Failed to Clear Safe Zone in Syria's North of Kurdish Forces

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Russia and the United States failed to fulfill their obligations to Ankara on the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the security zone in northern Syria, and Turkey will do it on its own.

"Neither America nor Russia were able to clear the region from the YPG, although the promises made to us were about that. Since they have not succeeded, it is up to us now. We will do what needs to be done then. The local tribes are asking us for help," Erdogan told the Turkish A Haber tv channel.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militia and Islamic State (the terrorist group, banned in Russia) militants.

The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkey and Russia reached a deal that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from the Syrian border area with Turkey. In addition, Moscow and Ankara have begun joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

On October 29, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the pullout of the Kurdish armed units from the safe zone had been finished ahead of schedule.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border Sunday TV From Agreement

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Tahnoun receives &#039;Journey of the Un ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to French Pres ..

3 hours ago

WAM takes part in 47th General Assembly of FANA in ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives AAAID Chairman and Boar ..

3 hours ago

National preparations for next 50 years are import ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality learns about latest digital s ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.