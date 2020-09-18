UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Saddened By Sarraj's Decision To Step Down

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that it was sad to hear about the resignation of Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that it was sad to hear about the resignation of Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA).

On Wednesday evening, Sarraj announced his intention to step down and transfer his powers to a new executive authority by the end of October. He has led the GNA since March 31, 2016.

"Sarraj's resignation announcement saddened us. This week our delegation may hold talks with the Libyan side.

[Head of Libyan National Army Khalifa] Haftar is losing, and we are looking forward to a positive development of events," Erdogan told reporters.

The confrontation in Libya continues between the GNA, which controls Tripoli and territories in the west of the country, and the Libyan National Army (LNA), under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which cooperates with the parliament sitting in the east � in Tobruk. The GNA is supported by Turkey and Qatar, and the LNA is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

