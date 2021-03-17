Erdogan Says Saudi Arabia Inquired About Buying Drones From Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

Saudi Arabia has turned to Turkey and asked about the possibility of buying drones, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Saudi Arabia has turned to Turkey and asked about the possibility of buying drones, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"Saudi Arabia has sent a request to Turkey [about the delivery of] drones," Erdogan told reporters.

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh have been strained following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post and critic of the Saudi government, in October 2018. Khashoggi went missing after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts, however, amid growing pressure from Western allies to provide explanations, the Saudi authorities acknowledged that the journalist was killed inside the consulate.

On November 15, the Saudi Prosecutor General's Office said that the journalist had been killed with drug injection and his body had been dismembered and taken out of the consulate, adding that a total of 21 people had been detained in relation to the case.